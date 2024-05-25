Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Spotted With Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend; Watch Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Natasa Stankovic

wore a white top with shorts,

a pink

overshirt, and pink Crocs. She posed for photographers before being joined by Aleksander. Natasa and Disha allegedly consider Aleksander to be excellent friends. However, some netizens believe he is dating Disha since he has a tattoo of the

actress'

visage on his arm.

However, their alleged separation caught

everyone's

attention after a Reddit post

titled

“Natasa and Hardik separated?”

went viral.

The post claimed that the two have not been posting pictures with each other and questioned

Natasa's

absence from IPL 2024 matches.



“This is just speculation. But both

of them

aren't

posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories).

This

is only

supposition. However, none of them are posting to each

other's

Instagram stories. Natasa formerly used the name Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but she has since withdrawn it totally,"

the message added.

"Her birthday was on March 4th, and Hardik did not post on that day; she also erased all recent posts of her and Hardik,

with the exception of

one in which Agastya was with them. She is also not spotted in IPL stands or posting team-related news. While Krunal and Pankhuri continue to comment on her posts, something is

clearly

amiss between

the two of

them,"

it stated.

However, immediately after Natasa and

Hardik's

split allegations spread like wildfire,

a part of

social media users asked everyone not to

"speculate".

They said that it

is

"too early"

to draw a conclusion.

However, neither Natasa Stankovic nor Hardik Pandya have commented on their divorce speculations

as of yet.

