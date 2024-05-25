Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Spotted With Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend; Watch Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Natasa Stankovic
wore a white top with shorts,
a pink
overshirt, and pink Crocs. She posed for photographers before being joined by Aleksander. Natasa and Disha allegedly consider Aleksander to be excellent friends. However, some netizens believe he is dating Disha since he has a tattoo of the
actress'
visage on his arm.
However, their alleged separation caught
everyone's
attention after a Reddit post
titled
“Natasa and Hardik separated?”
went viral.
The post claimed that the two have not been posting pictures with each other and questioned
Natasa's
absence from IPL 2024 matches.
“This is just speculation. But both
of them
aren't
posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories).
This
is only
supposition. However, none of them are posting to each
other's
Instagram stories. Natasa formerly used the name Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but she has since withdrawn it totally,"
the message added.
"Her birthday was on March 4th, and Hardik did not post on that day; she also erased all recent posts of her and Hardik,
with the exception of
one in which Agastya was with them. She is also not spotted in IPL stands or posting team-related news. While Krunal and Pankhuri continue to comment on her posts, something is
clearly
amiss between
the two of
them,"
it stated.
However, immediately after Natasa and
Hardik's
split allegations spread like wildfire,
a part of
social media users asked everyone not to
"speculate".
They said that it
is
"too early"
to draw a conclusion.
However, neither Natasa Stankovic nor Hardik Pandya have commented on their divorce speculations
as of yet.
MENAFN25052024007385015968ID1108256844
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.