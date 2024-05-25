Rising Demand For Comfort And Automation Boosts Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market To $1.2 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft seat actuation system market generated $526.5 million in 2021 and is projected to generate $1.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, the value chain, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The research offers detailed segmentation of the global aircraft seat actuation system market based on aircraft type, passenger seat class, type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Leading players of the global aircraft seat actuation system market

AIRWORK PNEUMATIC EQUIPMENT,

Rollon SpA,

Kyntronics,

Collins Aerospace,

Bühler Motor GmbH,

Astronics Corporation,

Moog Inc.,

NOOK Industries Inc.,

ITT Inc.,

crane aerospace & electronics

An aircraft seat actuation system is an intelligent system that allows seat control and adjustment as well as other solutions in an aircraft. The solution comprises a technologically enhanced maintenance concept, ergonomic seat motion, and scalability from cockpit seats to super first-class seats. The comfort and experiences of the customers are improved by the addition of new actuators with various motion controller kinds. It is widely used in a broad range of aircraft types, including wide-body, regional transport, and business jets.

Based on aircraft type, the linear wing segment captured the largest market share of more than three-fifths of the global aircraft seat actuation system market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The rotary wing segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

In terms of passenger seat class, the economy class segment garnered the largest market share of nearly one-third of the global aircraft seat actuation system market in 2021 and is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 9.0% by 2031. The report also studies the business class, first class, and premium economy class segments.

Based on type, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global aircraft seat actuation system market. The electromechanical segment would dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast timeframe. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021 accounting for more than one-third of the global aircraft seat actuation system market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Findings of the Study

Based on aircraft type, the linear wing sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2019 as well as it is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period

Based on passenger seat class, the economy class sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2019 and the premium economy class sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period

Based on type, the electromechanical sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2019 as well as it is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

Based on region, the Europe market registered the highest market share in 2019 and the Asia-Pacific market is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

