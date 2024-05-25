National African American Salt Awareness Week Announced: May 20 - 27, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kassidy Daniel, VP Donnieville and Marie-Antoinette Tichler, President Donnieville

Donnieville Organization

Donnieville Organization in memory of Donnie G Daniel, wife Lee Daniel

Raising Awareness About Sodium Sensitivity in African American Communities Ahead of the Summer Months

- Kassidy Daniel, Vice-President of Donnieville

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Donnieville Organization is proud to announce the inaugural National African American Salt Awareness Week , to be observed from May 20 to May 27, 2024. This initiative aims to highlight the critical importance of managing sodium intake, particularly within the African American community, which is disproportionately affected by sodium sensitivity and related health issues.

As the summer months approach, with gatherings, barbecues, and festive meals on the horizon, it's essential to raise awareness about the impacts of high sodium consumption. Studies have shown that African Americans experience adverse health effects from high sodium intake, including hypertension and cardiovascular disease. It's important to understand African American sodium sensitivity. African Americans have a higher sensitivity to sodium than other races, making them more susceptible to the negative effects of high sodium intake. Excessive sodium leads to increased blood pressure, which is a significant risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

Donnieville Organization encourages everyone to take the #CabinetCheckChallenge during this week. Check your kitchen cabinets for high-sodium foods to know the sodium level in your kitchen. Common culprits include canned soups, processed snacks, pre-packaged meals, and condiments. Tips for reducing salt intake include opting for fresh fruits and vegetables, which are naturally low in sodium. Reading food labels carefully and choose low-sodium or no-salt-added options. And lastly, cooking at home more often using fresh ingredients and herbs to flavor food instead of salt.

Follow Donnieville on Instagram @DonnievilleOrg to help to encourage awareness on social media follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #SaltAwarenessWeek #HeartHealthMatters #CabinetCheckChallenge #LowSodiumSummer. Share your tips, recipes, and success stories about reducing your sodium intake.

Black Heart Association Co-founder and Director of Operations, Frederick Robinson,“National African American Salt Awareness Week is a crucial initiative to inform our community about the risks associated with high sodium consumption. By making small changes in our diets and being mindful of sodium intake, we can significantly improve our health outcomes.”

New heart health community advocate, Donnieville's Vice-President Kassidy Daniel,“As we gather with family and friends this summer, let's take this opportunity to make healthier choices that will benefit us in the long run. Awareness and education are the first steps toward a healthier lifestyle.”

For more information on National African American Salt Awareness Week, including resources, please visit our website at .

#####

About the Donnieville Organization

Donnieville Organization, in honor of Donnie G. Daniel, is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of African American communities through advocacy, education, and the promotion of health equity. We work to address the unique health challenges faced by African Americans being allergic to salt and to help reduce heart health disparities across the nation.

Marie Tichler

Donnieville Organization

+1 678-428-0046

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram