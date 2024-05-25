Drive By Wire Market Size, Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles And Key Players Analysis By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Drive by Wire Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Drive by Wire Market by Application (Throttle By Wire, Shift By Wire, Brake By Wire, Park By Wire, and Steer By Wire), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, and Off-highway Vehicles) and Component (Actuator, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Engine Control Module (ECM), Electronic Throttle Control Module (ETCM), Electronic Transmission Control Unit (ETCU), Feedback Motor, Parking Pawl, Sensors, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global drive by wire market garnered $18.76 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $35.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Autonomous vehicles have several advantages over traditional vehicles from improved safety to reduction in fuel and traffic congestion and emissions. An autonomous vehicle is installed with a number of sensors including LiDAR, RADAR, camera, GPS, and drive by wire system. These sensors are short range (providing details of moving objects near the vehicle) as well as long range (providing details of high-speed oncoming vehicles) to help the vehicle sense any object or obstacle in its way, thus eliminating the chances of accidents. Whereas, drive by system electronically controls the functions of vehicle rather than traditional mechanical linkages.

The transportation infrastructure around the globe is evolving remarkably owing to the rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT). Companies such as Cisco and IBM have created digital platforms, which can automate street and traffic lights, optimize trash pickup, and augment surveillance. For instance, installation of IoT sensors in Las Vegas streets has managed to control traffic congestion and solve environmental issues. Connected infrastructure includes car parks, toll booths, and Smart Street and traffic lights, which in turn boosts the growth of the autonomous vehicle market and eventually DbW market. Thus, growth of connected infrastructure creates favorable conditions for adoption of autonomous vehicle, which in turn drives the drive by wire market growth .

The throttle by wire segment to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period

Based on application, the throttle by wire segment held nearly one-third of the total share of the global drive by wire market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to its benefits such as traction & stability control, transmission shifts, better response, and others. The report offers insights on shift by wire, brake by wire, park by wire, and steer by wire.

The passenger car segment to lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the largest market share in the global drive by wire market in 2018, contributing for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and will continue to lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in infrastructural development and research & development activities for the implementation of steer-by-wire technologies in passenger cars. However, the electric vehicle segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026, owing to government initiative for the penetration of electric vehicles and stringent government policies for emissions.

Asia-Pacific to contribute highest revenue, North America to contribute one-fifth

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than half of the global drive by wire market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in startups focusing on autonomous driving technologies and favorable government policies. North America accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total market share in 2018. However, Europe is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026, owing to R&D initiatives for autonomous vehicles and supportive government initiatives.

Leading Market Players

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen

Nissan Motor Corporation

DENSO Corporation

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited

Kongsberg Automotive

Ficosa Corporation (Panasonic Corporation)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Hitachi Automotive

