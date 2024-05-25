Launch Of New Online Art Gallery: See Arts Studio Gallery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Abstract Surreal Expressionist Art, Drawings in different Mediums, Prints, Gallery Shop, T-Shirt Designed, Blogs, e-book

LONDON, WALTHAMSTOW, ENGLAND, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This news is important, a great Opportunity, an invitation to source new and exclusive abstract artworks on canvas in different sizes and mediums, A3/A4 size paper original art in different mediums, photographic, digital art as open, limited prints in 27 sizes a choice of 12 leading industry museum quality papers and canvas prints giclee and eco papers with canvas prints, boarder or full bleed prints at no extra cost. Which makes us very different from other Print out lets.Specialising in a variety of stunning contemporary Surreal, Expressionist, Abstract Arts, Graphic designs, Graphic Arts, Art illustrations, Stencil art, Islamic art, Photography, Digital Arts. With Open and Limited Prints presenting an amazing oeuvre of works to choose from. Be inspired and elevated by these art collections each piece has its own unique appeal for your audience consideration.Suitable for Art Collectors, Art dealers, Artists from all backgrounds, Interior designers, Art Museums, Corporations, and Art lovers. Who will find these diverse interesting collections desirable which also can be purchased as prints or canvas prints. Limited print editions are signed, numbered and come with Certificate of Authenticity.Photographic images from London, New York Manhattan, Paris and Mauritius. Which come in Black and White / Colour digital prints. Which are very accommodating, affective for all types of spaces that will present a good reflection to their visitors and can provide a great working atmosphere for staff, touching peoples lives, bringing much satisfaction and healing to each viewer to be inspired and elevated by these art collections. Each piece has its own unique appeal, interesting and desirable.The Gallery Shop has a wide range of wonderful great gifts, souvenirs, merchandise, T-shirts inspired from artwork collections and designs. Discover something special from a selection of designed items. These artworks and prints are affective, appealing to companies, businesses, offices, hotels, and hospital.Artworks and Designs are by Seedick Aufogul an Anglo Mauritian British, Visual Fine Artist, Graphic Designer, Photographer, Digital Artist, Textile and T-Shirt designer, Multi-traded, Entrepreneur. Inspired at a young age by artists like Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, William morris, later by Jackson Pollock, William Kandinsky and the Islamic arts and Architecture. His passion and love for art and design shows in his works.Seedick has been producing art and designs using his artistic talents, applying a wealth of knowledge, life experiences and skills gained on his journey as an Artisan and Design Creator from the many education facilities he has attended, from graduating from university as he continues to develop his career. Seedick has his own styles and continues to push his practice further. Seedick Aufogul lives and works in London, United KingdomYou can find out more about Seedick's journey and his art practice on how he became an artist, graphic designer, photographer, textile and digital artist from the blog section at seeartsstudiogalleryPlease would you share this news with your audience so they can visit our online gallery to explore New Artworks, Designs, Photography, Digital art at and benefit from our wide range of artworks, designs, prints, gallery shop, designed T-shirts, Blogs and e-book which are available to purchase to enrich their lives, receiving inspiration, and much pleasure and stratification.We offer Free delivery Within the UK and Overseas.Please don't hesitate to contact me directly if you have further questions about this story.Kind regardsSee Arts Studio GalleryContact Seedick for further informationEmail: ...Work number: 07359 181313Private Number: 07359742369Website:###

