Hair Extensions Cardiff: Debunking Common Myths About Hair Extensions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hair Extensions in Cardiff City Centre | ©Lazarou Duke Street (Cardiff Castle)

Nano/micro bond hair extensions blend seamlessly with natural hair, providing a natural look and feel | ©Lazarou Duke Street (Cardiff Castle)

Tape hair extensions are ideal for clients looking for a quick and easy application. | ©Lazarou Duke Street (Cardiff Castle)

CARDIFF, WALES, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lazarou Duke Street (Cardiff Castle), a leading hair salon in the heart of Cardiff, is specialising in tapes, nano bonds, micro bonds as well as weave hair extensions. Hair extensions are a popular choice for clients due to their versatility in adding length and volume to their natural hair, especially throughout summer and the festival season, hair extensions can be a fun way of adding colourful strands to the hair. Lazarou's hair extensions technicians provide a range of options to achieve a client's desired look safely and effectively.Premier Hair Extension Services“At Lazarou, we understand the transformative power of hair extensions. Our services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring a natural and seamless look. Whether clients are looking to add volume, length, or experiment with a new style, our team of hair extensions technicians are here to help. So anyone looking for hair extensions in Cardiff is welcome to book their free consultation”, says Managing Director Andreas Lazarou.Expert Techniques- **Nano/Micro Bonds:** These extensions are perfect for those seeking a discreet and long-lasting solution. The small bonds blend seamlessly with natural hair, providing a natural look and feel.- **Tape Extensions:** Ideal for clients looking for a quick and easy application, tape extensions are gentle on the hair and can be reused, making them a cost-effective choice.- **Weave/weft Extensions:** Known for their durability, weave extensions are perfect for clients with thick hair and those looking for a fuller look.These are frequently asked questions about hair extensions by clients:**How long do hair extensions last?**The lifespan of hair extensions varies depending on the type and care. Generally, nano and micro bond hair extensions last between 8-10 weeks, tape hair extensions and weave/weft extensions can last up to 6-8 weeks with proper maintenance. Lazarou's team provides comprehensive aftercare advice to help clients maintain their extensions and prolong their lifespan.**Are hair extensions bad for your hair?**When applied and maintained correctly, hair extensions should not damage the natural hair. Hair extensions specialists at Lazarou are trained to ensure that extensions are applied in a way that minimises stress on the hair and scalp. The use of high-quality hair and the latest application techniques ensure the health and integrity of the client's natural hair.**Do hair extensions require a lot of maintenance?**Hair extensions do require regular maintenance to keep them looking their best. This includes gentle washing, a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner, avoiding excessive heat, and regular salon visits for adjustments and care. Lazarou's team provide detailed aftercare instructions to help manage your extensions easily at home.**Can hair extensions match my natural hair colour?**Yes, hair extensions come in a wide range of colours and can be custom-matched to natural hair. At Lazarou, clients can book a free consultation to find the perfect colour match, ensuring a seamless blend with their natural hair.**Will hair extensions cause my natural hair to thin?**If applied and maintained properly, hair extensions should not cause the natural hair to thin. It is important to follow aftercare instructions and to avoid pulling or tugging on the extensions to maintain the health of the natural hair.**Are there any restrictions on activities with hair extensions?**While clients can continue most of their regular activities with hair extensions, it is advised to avoid excessive exposure to chlorine and saltwater, as these can affect the longevity and quality of the extensions.About LazarouLazarou Hair Group, a prominent fixture in South Wales' hairdressing scene, continues to set the standard for excellence and innovation. With a legacy of over four decades, this family-run business prides itself on delivering top-tier services, including cutting-edge hair extension techniques. Their commitment to education and quality ensures that clients receive the best possible care and advice, making them a trusted authority in the industry. By debunking myths about hair extensions, Lazarou Hair Group reinforces its dedication to empowering clients with knowledge and confidence.Contact InformationFor more information about Lazarou Duke Street (Cardiff Castle) visit their website or to book a hair extensions appointment/free consultation, please visit their dedicated hair extensions page .

Head Office

Lazarou Hair Duke Street

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook