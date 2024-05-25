Zelensky Enacts NSDC Decision On Sanctions Against Some Russian Media Outlets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on 68 legal entities and 2 individuals.

These include a number of Russian media outlets and companies, including those from temporarily occupied Crimea. According to Ukrinform, the corresponding decree, No.340/2024 , was published on the website of the head of state.

The Decree approves the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of May 22 "On the application and abolition of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)".

The National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko was tasked with overseeing the implementation of the decision.

The Cabinet of Ministers, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine are responsible for ensuring the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of the sanctions.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs was instructed to inform relevant authorities of the European Union, the United States, and other countries about the application of sanctions and to raise the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.

The sanctions were imposed against NTV Plus, The First Channel. World Network, Zvezda, TNT Network, Petersburg, Ren TV, TV and Radio Company Krym TV, the newspapers Izvestia, Moskovsky Komsomolets, and others.

As Ukrinform reported, in April, President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose personal sanctions against 86 legal entities and seven individuals, including foreign nationals.