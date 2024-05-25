Two Men Injured In Enemy Drone Attacks In Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Nikopol, men aged 30 and 42 were injured in Russia's kamikaze drone attack on May 25.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In Nikopol, there are two victims of Russian kamikaze drone attacks. These are men aged 30 and 42. Both will be treated at home," the statement said.

The shelling also damaged cars. Other consequences of the strikes are being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army struck Nikopol with a kamikaze drone in the morning.