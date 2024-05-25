Arab Parliament Union's Chief Urges Tracking Zionist Entity Crimes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, May 25 (KUNA) -- Concrete mechanisms and means need to be introduced in order to monitor the Zionist entity's crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, underlined Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union's acting president on Saturday.

Brahim Boughali, who doubles as speaker of the People's National Assembly (lower house of Parliament), made the remarks during the 34th session of the union's executive committee, held in Algiers.

He added that the entire Arab region, especially Palestine, has been overshadowed by the aftershocks of the perilous regional and international developments, citing racial liquidation and abhorrent crimes committed by the Zionist occupation against Palestinians.

"As representatives of Arab peoples in this joint Arab parliamentary space, big and heavy responsibilities rest with us, and the onus now is on us to act diligently in a bid to cement and beef up the union's status and role, only to fulfill ongoing requirements and the Arab people's hopes," he said.

In this context, he called on the Arab world to seek in earnest to regain its robust and effective presence in the international scene.

The 34th session of the Executive Committee of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union kicked off on Saturday in Algeria, headed by Boughali. (pickup previous)

