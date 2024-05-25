The PADI IDC Gili Islands At Oceans 5 Gili Air

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GILI AIR, WEST NUSA TENGGARA, INDONESIA, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oceans 5 Gili Air, a PADI Career Development Centre located in the Gili Islands, offers a PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) that extends beyond the standard curriculum. Under the leadership of PADI Course Director Sander Buis, this IDC incorporates additional workshops aimed at enhancing the preparedness and employability of aspiring scuba diving instructors.Enhanced Training with Additional WorkshopsSander Buis, who has been a PADI Course Director since 2013 and possesses 20 years of experience in the dive industry, has designed the IDC at Oceans 5 Gili Air to include workshops not required by PADI. These additional sessions provide candidates with practical skills and knowledge, making them better equipped to succeed in the competitive scuba diving industry.Practical Experience in Dive Centre ManagementAs both the owner and a Course Director at Oceans 5 Gili Air, Buis offers IDC candidates practical experience in running a dive centre. This hands-on training covers the operations and management of a PADI Career Development Centre, providing candidates with valuable insights into the daily responsibilities and challenges faced by dive centre operators.Emphasis on Environmental ResponsibilityThe IDC at Oceans 5 Gili Air integrates an environmental philosophy into its curriculum. Located within the Gili Matra Marine Park, the course emphasizes minimizing the environmental impact of diving activities. Candidates are trained to be advocates for the ocean, promoting sustainable diving practices. This environmental focus is intended to prepare candidates for real-world scenarios, ensuring they are ready to implement and promote eco-friendly practices in their future careers.Development of Organizational and Communication SkillsThe program also includes workshops on event organization and communication skills. Candidates participate in activities such as organizing beach and reef clean-ups and giving marine life presentations to guests. These exercises are designed to enhance their abilities in managing events and effectively communicating with customers, which are essential skills for professional dive instructors.Improved Employability through Conservation KnowledgeThe conservation workshops offered at Oceans 5 Gili Air aim to improve the employability of IDC candidates. Dive centres increasingly seek instructors who are knowledgeable about marine conservation and capable of leading environmental initiatives. The additional training provided through these workshops gives candidates a competitive edge, preparing them to meet the demands of employers looking for environmentally conscious instructors.ConclusionOceans 5 Gili Air, recognized as a PADI Career Development Centre since 2014, is dedicated to high-quality dive education. The IDC program, led by Sander Buis, offers a comprehensive training experience that includes practical management experience, environmental responsibility, and enhanced organizational and communication skills. These additional workshops aim to produce well-rounded, highly skilled, and environmentally responsible instructors, thereby improving their career prospects and contributing to sustainable diving practices.The PADI IDC at Oceans 5 Gili Air provides an enriched learning experience for aspiring dive instructors, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the dive industry and promote marine conservation.

