20,000 Injured Palestinians Await Opening Of Rafah Border

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 25 (KUNA) -- Palestinian health authorities stated on Saturday that over 20,000 sick and injured Palestinians are waiting for Rafah border crossing to open just to be able to receive treatment outside of the Gaza Strip.

Since the Israeli occupation's seizure of Rafah border crossing on May 7th, all the sick and injured Palestinians were stuck amid unbearable circumstances caused by the genocidal crimes committed by the occupation, health authorities said in a press release.

They called on the free world to act and rescue the victims who are at risk of health complications and death as health facilities in Gaza are out of service. (end)

