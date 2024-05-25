Russian Troops Attack Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi With Guided Aerial Bomb, Injuring Five Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, injuring at least five people.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with a guided aerial bomb. At least five people were injured," Syniehubov wrote.

An ambulance and one civilian car were also damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, two explosions occurred in the Kharkiv district a few hours ago. A civilian man was wounded.