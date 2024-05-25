               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Troops Attack Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi With Guided Aerial Bomb, Injuring Five Civilians


5/25/2024 9:15:31 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, injuring at least five people.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with a guided aerial bomb. At least five people were injured," Syniehubov wrote.

Read also: War update: situation tense on Kupiansk axis as defense forces strengthening positions

An ambulance and one civilian car were also damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, two explosions occurred in the Kharkiv district a few hours ago. A civilian man was wounded.

MENAFN25052024000193011044ID1108256692


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search