General Staff: 44 Combat Clashes Recorded At Front Today, Enemy Increases Number Of Attacks In Pokrovsk Sector

Since the beginning of the day, there have been forty-four combat engagements on the front. The enemy has more than tripled the number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 13:30 on Saturday, May 25.

Today, the number of combat clashes has increased to 44.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is attacking with guided aerial bombs. The number of combat engagements has increased to eight. Fighting is currently ongoing in the vicinity of Vovchansk (where Russians used six guided aerial bombs) and Lyptsi (four guided aerial bombs).

In the Kupiansk sector, six combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day. Two of them took place near Petropavlivka and Stelmakhivka.

Russian troops attack Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with guided aerial bomb, injuring five civilians

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops are attempting to conduct assault operations with the support of aircraft, actively using unguided aerial missiles. The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks. One is still ongoing near Klishchiivka.

The Russian army is particularly active in the Pokrovsk sector today. The number of enemy attacks has more than tripled here. So far, 14 combat engagements have been recorded. Six of them are still ongoing near Kalynove, Yasnobrodivka, and Sokil. In the area of Halytsynivka, the invaders used four guided aerial bombs.

In the Orikhiv sector, two enemy attacks were recorded. Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense near Robotyne and Novoandriivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In other sectors, the situation has not changed significantly.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army has already lost 500,080 troops in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

Photo: AFU General Staff / Facebook