Azerbaijani Wrestler Crowned European Champion In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani female wrestler Jala Aliyeva has achieved aremarkable milestone, clinching the European championship title inthe U23 European Championships 2024 in Baku, Azernews reports.
Aliyeva unleashed her best kick over Turkish Elvira Kamaloglu inthe 57kg weight final.
MENAFN25052024000195011045ID1108256690
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.