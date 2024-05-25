               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Wrestler Crowned European Champion In Baku


5/25/2024 9:15:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani female wrestler Jala Aliyeva has achieved aremarkable milestone, clinching the European championship title inthe U23 European Championships 2024 in Baku, Azernews reports.

Aliyeva unleashed her best kick over Turkish Elvira Kamaloglu inthe 57kg weight final.

AzerNews

