Marine Moguls ERC-404 Launch With $2.9 Million In Prizes For Token Holders!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The launch of Marine Moguls on BNB Chain ERC-404 protocol represents a significant milestone in the blockchain and NFT landscape.

Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marine Moguls has officially launched on the revolutionary ERC-404 protocol , ushering in a new era of digital asset innovation.

With ~$2.9 Million in prizes attached to over 25% of the tokens , $MOGUL owners have a better than 1 in 4 chance of landing prizes like 100,000 USDT, 50,000 USDT, very generous staking APY , and more.



$MOGUL Contract: 0x0c9bb15b32334bDAA7Ad319FA356Dd3E8e184564

NFT Marketplace:

Collect, Craft, Swap, and Earn with Marine Moguls

Marine Moguls isn't just another token and NFT launch; it's an innovative ecosystem that rewards $MOGUL holders with substantial prizes and benefits. Holders can win a share of ~$2.9 Million worth of prizes , exclusive access to the high-performing trading bot MetBot , and very generous APY from staking .

All 10,000 Marine Mogul NFTs mock traditional finance while embracing decentralized blockchain. Each has a unique mix of provably random traits and rarities , with 5,000 having attributes that can be merged or crafted into rarer, more desirable, and valuable NFTs . These mechanics enrich the user experience and enhance the potential for significant returns through strategic trading and holding.

Embark on a voyage through a financial wonderland with Marine Moguls, where every token is a treasure map to untold riches and thrilling market adventures.



What Sets ERC-404 Apart?



The innovative ERC-404 protocol is a hybrid of fungible and non-fungible tokens . It provides token holders with fractional NFT ownership and NFT holders with instant 24/7 liquidity - the days of waiting for an NFT buyer and seller are over.

Users can sell the NFTs on the NFT marketplace , sell the tokens instantly on decentralized exchanges (DEX), or merge and craft NFTs to increase their rarity and value.

This innovation allows users to discard (liquidate) an NFT instantly by simply selling a fraction (or all) of a $MOGUL token and repurchasing it minutes later to get a newly minted NFT rather than waiting for someone to buy the NFT on a marketplace, which was standard practice before the advent of ERC-404.

Owning less than one $MOGUL token gives the user fractional ownership of the entire Marine Moguls NFT collection .

As a result, ERC-404 solves the common and painful challenges of an auction-based NFT trading system that prohibits instant and seamless NFT trading and makes price discovery inefficient. Marine Moguls users who wish to sell their NFT for more than the $MOGUL token price can do so on the NFT marketplace.

This innovative new concept is a far more efficient way to interact with, trade, and experience NFTs.

Join the Wave of Innovation

The launch of Marine Moguls on BNB Chain ERC-404 protocol represents a significant milestone in the blockchain and NFT landscape. We invite you to explore this new frontier of NFTs, where liquidity meets rarity and community rewards reach new heights.

Get your $MOGUL tokens today and become part of a fast-growing community at the forefront of blockchain innovation.



$MOGUL Contract: 0x0c9bb15b32334bDAA7Ad319FA356Dd3E8e184564



NFT Marketplace:

For detailed information on how you can start trading and benefiting from Marine Moguls NFTs, visit our official website or connect with us on our social platforms below.



Let's explore the vast ocean of possibilities with Marine Moguls, where every token holds the promise of adventure and profit.



About Marine Moguls and MetBot by MetFi



Marine Moguls and MetBot, powered by MetFi DAO , redefine AI and digital asset integration using the pioneering ERC-404 protocol . This initiative sets a new standard for blockchain utility, merging token fungibility with the unique traits of NFTs for instant 24/7 NFT liquidity and fractional NFT ownership , broadening access and appeal.



MetBot dramatically enhances the ecosystem's utility and value. As a cutting-edge AI high-frequency trading bot , MetBot provides Marine Mogul token holders exclusive access to high-frequency trading that has quickly delivered substantial, transparent returns . This AI bot boasts advanced intelligence and adaptive trading strategies, maximizing profitability while giving users total control over their funds every step of the way.



Marine Moguls and MetBot embody MetFi's vision of innovation, decentralization, and a valuable and rewarding digital future. Joining the Marine Moguls community leads you to an evolving ecosystem that challenges traditional concepts of value and ownership, delivering tangible benefits and sophisticated trading solutions that work in all market conditions.



Official Links

Marine Moguls:

MetBot:

MetFi DAO:



$MOGUL Contract: 0x0c9bb15b32334bDAA7Ad319FA356Dd3E8e184564

NFT Marketplace:

Telegram Chat:

Telegram News:

Discord:

YouTube: @MetFiDAO

TikTok: @Metfidao

Certik:

Medium: @MetFi_DAO

LinkedIn:

GitHub:

CoinMarketCap:

CoinGecko:

Instagram:

Matt D.info (at) metfi-p