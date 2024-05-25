Video- LS Elections: Mehbooba Holds Protest In Anantnag Against Detention Of Party Workers

( MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Read Also LS Elections: Anantnag-Rajouri Seat Records Nearly 45% Turnout Till 3 PM Four Injured After Clashes Erupt Between Two Groups At Polling Station In J&K's Poonch

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.