U.S. Vows To Destroy All Russian Positions In Ukraine If Moscow Uses Nukes - Sikorski

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski is skeptical of Russian threats to employ nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

The top diplomat spoke in an interview with The Guardian , Ukrinform reports.

“The Americans have told the Russians that if you explode a nuke, even if it doesn't kill anybody, we will hit all your targets [positions] in Ukraine with conventional weapons, we'll destroy all of them,” Sikorsky said.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry added that Warsaw supports Ukraine's right to strike military targets on Russian soil, and stressed that the West should stop constantly limiting itself in what it does to support Ukraine.

Zelensky on Putin: Brave people wouldn't threaten civilization with

“The Russians are hitting the Ukrainian's electricity grid and their grain terminals and gas storage capacity, civilian infrastructure. The Russian operation is conducted from the HQ at Rostov-on-Don. Apart from not using nuclear weapons, Russia does not limit itself much,” he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in March 2024, two high-ranking officials from Joe Biden's administration told CNN that at the end of 2022, the United States began thoroughly preparing for a possible Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine.

Photo: PAP