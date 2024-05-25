EU: ICJ Orders Are Binding

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- The European Union Saturday called on Israel to "fully implement" the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to immediately stop its military assault on Rafah.

"ICJ orders are binding on the Parties and they have to be fully and effectively implemented," said EU High Representative Josep Borrell in his post on X (former twitter) today.

He said that the Israeli occupation regime must "ensure access to any UN mandated investigative body to investigate allegations of genocide," and submit a report to the Court on all measures taken to give effect to this order.

Borrell said he has taken note of the order of the Hague-based UN court on Friday in the case brought by South Africa, to the occupation force to Immediately halt its military offensive in the Rafah Governorate and maintain the Rafah crossing open for humanitarian assistance. (end)

