Amir Holds Luncheon For Champion And Runner-Up Of Amir Cup 2024

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a luncheon at Lusail Palace today, in honour of the players and the technical and administrative staff of the Al Sadd Sports Club team, champion of the 2024 Amir Cup, and the runner-up Qatar Sports Club team, and a number of sports and media figures and representatives of sponsoring companies.

The banquet was attended by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Personal Representative of the Amir, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, and His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee.



