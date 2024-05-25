War Update: Situation Tense On Kupiansk Axis As Defense Forces Strengthening Positions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The battlefield situation remains tense in the Kupiansk sector of the front lines as Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to strengthen their positions of the front edge of the defense.

That's according to an update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Last day, a total of 103 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russians launched two missile strikes using three missiles, 48 airstrikes involving 84 aerial guided bombs, and 972 kamikaze drones (a Lancet-type attack UAV and 971 FPV drones).

The invaders fired 3,272 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas using various types of weapons, including 90 from multiple rocket launchers.

In Ukraine, 2,021 children gone missing since-start

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of Ukraine's Defense Forces hit 17 Russian manpower clusters and two military infrastructure facilities.

In total, during the past day, Russia's combat losses amounted to 1,148. Also, the enemy lost 15 tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 27 artillery systems, two MLR systems, an air defense system, four UAVs of operational-tactical level, 39 vehicles, and three units of specialized equipment.

Since day-start, 21 combat clashes have taken place. The Russian army launched a missile strike using four missiles and four airstrikes using four aerial guided bombs.

The Russians have executed 479 strikes, seven of them involving MLR systems and 25 – kamikaze drones.

Kharkiv axis: the enemy attacked Ukrainian units three times. Two assault operations were repelled in the Lyptsi district. Another clash is ongoing in the Vovchansk area. Ukraine's defense forces continue to strengthen their positions.

Following Tsiklon missile ship sinking, several Russianhips flee from Crimea - army spox

Over the past day, the enemy lost 148 people in the Kharkiv direction, of which 35 were killed and 113 – wounded. Ukrainian forces also destroyed five enemy artillery systems, eight unmanned aerial vehicles, five vehicles, and a unit of specialized equipment. In addition, one armored vehicle, five artillery systems, an air defense system, three vehicles, and two units of specialized equipment were damaged. Twenty-four dugouts were hit.

Kupiansk axis: units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already repelled two attacks by Russian troops in the area of Petropavlivka and Nevske. Another battle continues. The situation remains tense. Ukrainian defenders are carrying out measures to strengthen their positions of the front edge of the defense. Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.

Over the past day, Russia's losses amounted to 123 servicemen. Three vehicles were also destroyed. A tank, an artillery system, and an armored combat vehicle were damaged.

Russian forces hit Kharkiv with Iskander missiles overnight

Lyman axis: an attack by the invasion forces was repelled in the area of Torske.

Siversk

axis: Two combat clashes were reported, with one of them still ongoing near Vyimka. Ukrainian forces saw success in certain areas.

Kramatorsk axis: the Russian army attacked twice in the area of Klishchiivka. One assault attempt was repelled while another one is in progress. The situation is under control.

Pokrovsk axis: the Russians attacked the positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces four times. One attack was repelled near Nevelske. Fighting continues in the Sokil and Yasnobrodivka areas.

Over the past day in the Pokrovsk direction, Russia's losses amounted to 286 servicemen killed and wounded. Three tanks, four vehicles, and an ammunition depot were destroyed. Two enemy tanks, an armored personnel carrier, and two vehicles were damaged.

Kurakhove axis: Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by the Russians to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka.

Vremivka axis: the enemy tried to dislodge units of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Staromaiorske area. The effort failed as the enemy was forced to retreat.

Orikhiv axis: an attack near Robotiny was repelled. The battle continues near Novoandriivka. The situation is under Ukraine's control.

Prydniprovska axis: the Defense Forces repelled an attack in the Krynky direction. During the fighting, the enemy saw no success as Ukraine's side suffered no territorial losses.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on the Allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons to strike military targets on Russian soil.