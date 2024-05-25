Azerbaijani, German Military Representatives Hold Expert Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the Bilateral Cooperation Plan signed between the Ministryof Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministryof Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany, expert meeting washeld between the military specialists from both countries, Azernews reports citing the Ministry ofDefense.

During the meeting held at the Joint Forces Operations Commandof Germany, the sides held a detailed exchange of views on theparticipation of Azerbaijan and Germany in UN missions,international peacekeeping operations, gained experience anddiscussed other issues of mutual interest.