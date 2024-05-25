LS Elections: Anantnag-Rajouri Seat Records Nearly 45% Turnout Till 3 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Nearly 45 percent of the 18.36 lakh electorate in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir exercised their franchise on Saturday till 3.00 pm, officials said here.
“The voter turnout in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency at 1.00 pm was 44.88 per cent,” an official of the election department here said.ADVERTISEMENT
They said that barring an isolated incident in Bijbehara, polling was going on smoothly across the Lok Sabha constituency which comprises 18 assembly segments and is spread over five districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Poonch and Rajouri.
In the delimitation exercise carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, Pulwama district and Shopian assembly segment were removed from the South Kashmir Lok Sabha seat while seven assembly segments from Poonch and Rajouri were added to it.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is contesting the polls from Anantnag-Rajouri seat and is up against National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmad. Apni Party's Zafar Iqbal Manhas is also among the 20 candidates in the fray. Read Also Four Injured After Clashes Erupt Between Two Groups At Polling Station In J&K's Poonch LS Elections: Brisk Polling In Anantnag-Rajouri Seat, 35.22% Turnout Till 1 PM
The polling began at 7.00 am and will close at 6 pm in the constituency.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25052024000215011059ID1108256523
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.