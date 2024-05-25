LS Elections: Anantnag-Rajouri Seat Records Nearly 45% Turnout Till 3 PM

“The voter turnout in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency at 1.00 pm was 44.88 per cent,” an official of the election department here said.

They said that barring an isolated incident in Bijbehara, polling was going on smoothly across the Lok Sabha constituency which comprises 18 assembly segments and is spread over five districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Poonch and Rajouri.

In the delimitation exercise carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, Pulwama district and Shopian assembly segment were removed from the South Kashmir Lok Sabha seat while seven assembly segments from Poonch and Rajouri were added to it.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is contesting the polls from Anantnag-Rajouri seat and is up against National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmad. Apni Party's Zafar Iqbal Manhas is also among the 20 candidates in the fray.

The polling began at 7.00 am and will close at 6 pm in the constituency.

