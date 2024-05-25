Limited Number Of Senior Living Apartments Available At The Carolina Highlands And Carolina Inn

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A select few Independent Living apartments are available at The Carolina Inn in the Village Green neighborhood of Fayetteville, North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A rare opportunity to move into The Carolina Highlands currently exists as a select few Independent Living apartments have become available. The senior living community located in the Village Green neighborhood of Fayetteville, North Carolina has a history of consistently being fully occupied so the recently vacated residences are expected to rent quickly.

Created for those 55 and greater, The Carolina Highlands has become a trusted senior living community and favorite among retirees from Fayetteville as well as the Sandhills area. On the property, the secure, three-story, elevator building caters to those looking for a more carefree lifestyle, offering maintenance-free apartments with a selection of thoughtfully laid out floor plans that feature universal design, full kitchens, and large patios or balconies for outdoor living.

Residents at The Carolina Highlands can enjoy numerous on-site amenities, as well. These include a wellness center, media room, library, and business center. The vibrant atmosphere is enhanced by gourmet dining options, enriching activities, social events, educational programs, health and wellness resources, and even concierge services. The beautiful, landscaped gardens and well-maintained trails within the protected neighborhood provide ample opportunities for outdoor recreation.

The Carolina Highlands is operated by Village Green Real Estate and Development, an established member of the Fayetteville community for decades. The company is known for its solid tradition of care and also manages The Carolina Inn just down the street. The Carolina Inn provides Assisted Living for seniors who require a higher level of personalized support.

Currently, a limited number of Assisted Living residences are available for rent at The Carolina Inn. Apartment floor plans accommodate the specific needs of seniors and are equipped for both comfort and safety with handicap accessible baths and universal design elements. They also have kitchenettes with refrigerators and elegant high ceilings. Many even boast patios or balconies for spending time outdoors. At The Carolina Inn, Life Enrichment Programs keep residents active and engaged. Examples include movie and popcorn nights, wine and cheese carts, art lessons, crafts, performances by local musicians, and birthday celebrations along with exercise classes to stay physically fit and games and book clubs to keep mentally stimulated.

Both The Carolina Inn and The Carolina Highlands are ideally located within Fayetteville's popular Village Green gated neighborhood. Boasting 100 acres of mature trees, rolling hills and water vistas plus several styles of housing, this peaceful setting is perfect for seniors who want to be part of the surrounding community. Nearby is the downtown district showcasing charming shopping, international cuisine and year-round activities. Fort Liberty and the PX are only about 15 minutes away, too.

With skilled nursing and rehabilitation services at Village Green Health and Rehabilitation and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center less than a mile away, the Village Green neighborhood has become a retirement destination in Fayetteville.

