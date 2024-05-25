President Of The Republic Of Croatia Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Croatia,Zoran Milanovi has sent acongratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev onthe occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the observance of National Day of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, it is my great pleasure to extend, onbehalf of the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and on myself,cordial congratulations, and best wishes for the progress andprosperity of your citizens.

Croatia and Azerbaijan are bound by a long-standing closecooperation and friendship. I believe that in the period ahead, wewill continue to work on enhancing our overall relations.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highestconsideration.

Sincerely,

Zoran Milanović

President of the Republic of Croatia"