Director-General Of The ICESCO Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Director-General of the ICESCO, Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik hassent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan IlhamAliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Your Excellency,

In celebration of the Republic of the Azerbaijan IndependenceDay on the 28th of May, the Islamic World Educational, Scientificand Cultural Organization (ICESCO) extends its greetings andcongratulations to Your Excellency and your nation's people on thisauspicious day with honor and pride.

ICESCO remains steadfast to its advocacy to stand united withits Member States in all its endeavors, including festive momentsthe country is commemorating. We celebrate with you and the rest ofthe nation on this jubilant day.

Rest assured of ICESCO's continued support and cooperation todayand the years ahead.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highestconsiderations.

Most respectfully,

Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik

Director-General of the ICESCO"