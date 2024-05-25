President Of The Republic Of Korea Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol has sent acongratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev onthe occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic ofAzerbaijan. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations toYour Excellency and to the people of the Republic ofAzerbaijan.

Our two countries have built strong ties of cooperation andpartnership over the years. I hope to further develop therelationship between our two countries and strengthen the bonds offriendship between our two peoples.

Please accept my best wishes for Your Excellency's good healthand happiness, and for the lasting prosperity of the Republic ofAzerbaijan.

Yoon Suk Yeol

President of the Republic of Korea"