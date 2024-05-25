Three Killed As Invaders Launch 12 Attacks On Donetsk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out 12 shelling attacks on cities and villages in the eastern Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, killing three people and injuring two.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 12 times. Some 438 people, including 49 children, were evacuated from the front line," Filashkin wrote.

He recalled that one person had been killed in Zelene Pole of the Illinivka community and 11 objects had been damaged. One person was injured in Krasnohorivka, Pokrovsk district. The outskirts of the Kostiantynivka community were shelled, with no destruction or casualties reported.

Russian army shells 13 settlements in Kherson region on Friday

In the Bakhmut district, two people were killed in Siversk. Four houses were damaged in the city. In Toretsk, one person was injured, an administrative building and an infrastructure object were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar community, 11 private houses, a multi-story building and an industrial building were damaged.