Google Celebrates Jordan's Independence Day

Amman, May 25 (Petra)-- On Saturday, the well-known search engine "Google" commemorated Jordan's 78th Independence Day.Google used a picture of the Jordanian flag as the website's background for the logo, making the flag visible to anybody using the global search engine.Every year on May 25th, the search engine "Google" takes part in the celebration of Jordan's Independence Day.

