Petra's Treasury Lit Up On Occasion Of Independence Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Petra, May 25 (Petra)-- The Treasury in Petra was lit with candles yesterday to celebrate the Kingdom's 78th Independence Day.The Treasury landmark was lit up as part of Petra's celebration of the Independence Day, in which the city, along with other towns and cities in the Kingdom, flew the national flag proudly in the streets, on home rooftops, and in public areas as a show of pride in the nation's accomplishments and development since the creation of the modern state and its independence.Chief Commissioner of Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority Fares Breizat said the Petra Treasury was illuminated with candles at night as a symbol of our pride and the citizens alike of the Pink City, our country, and its Hashemite leadership.