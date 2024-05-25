Spokes Digital To Attend Cwcbexpo 2024 In New York City

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CWCBExpo is recognized as the premier cannabis business-to-business expo and conference on the East Coast. Since its inception in 2014, CWCBExpo has become a cornerstone event for industry professionals, enthusiasts, and innovators. Held annually at the prestigious Javits Center in New York City since 2015, this event brings together the brightest minds and most influential players in the cannabis and hemp sectors.

"We are excited to be a part of the 10th Annual CWCBExpo," said Varun Patel, CEO and Founder of Spokes Digital. "This event provides an invaluable platform for us to connect with industry leaders, share our cutting-edge digital marketing strategies, and form meaningful partnerships. We are committed to helping cannabis brands navigate and succeed in this dynamic market."



New York City is rapidly emerging as the world's business capital, a significant hub for cannabis and hemp ventures. The broader tri-state area remains a focal point for industry growth and innovation. Over two days, CWCBExpo attendees will engage in unique networking events and Cannabis Week activities, providing ample opportunities to collaborate and shape the future of cannabis and hemp.



Spokes Digital invites all attendees to visit their booth at CWCBExpo to learn more about their comprehensive digital marketing services, including SEO, PPC, social media marketing, and content creation, all tailored to the unique needs of the cannabis industry. Spokes Digital has established itself as a trusted partner for cannabis businesses looking to enhance their online presence and achieve their marketing goals.



About Spokes Digital

Spokes Digital is the leading digital marketing agency in the United States, specializing in the cannabis industry. Focusing on delivering data-driven marketing solutions, Spokes Digital helps cannabis businesses achieve their marketing goals through innovative strategies and a deep understanding of the cannabis market. Their services include SEO, PPC, social media marketing, content creation, and more.



The event will be held from June 5 to June 6, 2024, at the Javits Convention Center, Hall 1C, in New York City.



Event Details:

Date: June 5 - 6, 2024

Location: Javits Convention Center, Hall 1C, New York City

Entrance: 11th Avenue, between 36th & 37th Streets



