Explosions Reported Near Saky Air Base In Crimea - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions have been heard in Yevpatoria in temporarily occupied Crimea, and plumes of smoke are rising over Novofedorivka, where Russia's Saky Air Base is located.

That's according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.

"Explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, smoke is rising over Novofedorivka. [...] The Saky military airfield is located in Novofedorivka. The 43rd Fighter Aviation Regiment, which is the core of the aviation group that supports Russian troops in southern Ukraine, is stationed there. It is armed with Su-24 bombers and Su-30 fighters," the post said.

Photo from wikimapia