Cinc Syrskyi Shows Ukrainian Forces Destroying Russian Military On Front Lines


5/25/2024 5:19:07 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has shown Ukrainian defenders destroying the Russian army on the front lines.

Syrskyi published a respective video on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"In Ukraine, the Russian occupiers are being destroyed by the professional actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," Syrskyi wrote.

Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 25, 2024 reached about 500,080, including 1,140 soldiers killed or wounded in action on May 24.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

UkrinForm

