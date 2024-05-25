Front And Air Defense: Umerov, Syrskyi Talk To Commander Of NATO Forces In Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi had a phone call with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and Commander, U.S. European Command, General Christopher Cavoli, and the Commander of Security Assistance Group–Ukraine, Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto.

According to Ukrinform, the minister announced this on Facebook .

Umerov said that Syrskyi had informed his colleagues about the current situation at the front and the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We separately discussed the aspects of strengthening our air defense. I expressed my sincere gratitude to all our partners, members of NATO, for their help and active cooperation in the liberation of the Ukrainian land from the Russian occupiers," Umerov said.

He added that this support "is extremely important in our struggle."

Syrskyi also said in a post on Facebook : "First of all, we spoke about the situation at the front, the provision of equipment and weapons, ammunition, and materiel in accordance with the declared aid package."

"Separately, we talked about bolstering air defense both on the contact line and in the cities of Ukraine," Syrskyi said.

He thanked the U.S. and other NATO member countries for consistent and unwavering support for Ukraine in fighting off the aggressor.

Photo: Syrskyi/Facebook