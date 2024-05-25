Russian Forces Hit Kharkiv With Iskander Missiles Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Slobidska District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv has started an investigation into the shelling of the city with Iskander missiles, which damaged a school and residential buildings.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"A team of investigators and prosecutors recorded the consequences of another wave of missile attacks on Kharkiv. Under the procedural guidance of the Slobidska District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the post reads.

According to the investigation, on May 25, at about 00:40, the enemy launched missile strikes on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. A school and cars were damaged. Windows were blown out in residential buildings.

According to preliminary data, Russian forces hit the city with two Iskander-M missiles.

Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the Russians had used S-300 missiles during the shelling of the regional center.