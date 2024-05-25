Baku Hosts International Exhibition Highlighting Cultural Exchange

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

On May 24, 2024, the opening of the "Borderless Art" exhibitiontook place at the Modern Art Center in Icherisheher, organized bythe International Painters Club, the United Painters Club, with thesupport of the "Shabran Wellbeing Resort" hotel and the Khatai ArtCenter, Azernews reports.

This exhibition serves as the culmination of the Baku 2024International Art Symposium, bringing together talented artistsfrom various parts of the world.

The works presented at the "Borderless Art" exhibition arecreated by participants of the symposium during its conduct from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan,and Turkey showcase unique works that combine traditional andmodern approaches in art. Among the participants are BahramKhalilov and Farhad Yalquzakh (Azerbaijan), Luka Kukushvili(Georgia), Yerbol Khamirov (Kazakhstan), Magomed Kachlaev (Russia),Khurshid Ziyakhanov (Uzbekistan), Farrukh Neqmatzade (Tajikistan),and Hanife and Husna Dishbudak (Turkey). The opening of theexhibition was attended by the President of the Painters Union ofTajikistan, Nargis Hamidova.

The "Borderless Art" exhibition emphasizes the necessity ofcultural exchange and professional development through descriptiveart. It provides a unique platform for the mutual relationshipbetween cultures and artistic traditions, showcasing a wide rangeof genres and styles that reflect individual perspectives oncontemporary art and cultural heritage.

The exhibition will be open to the public until May 29, offeringeveryone the opportunity to immerse themselves in an atmosphere ofinternational creative collaboration and inspiration.