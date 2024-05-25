President Ilham Aliyev Received Credentials Of Incoming Italian Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev acceptedcredentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary andPlenipotentiary of Italian Republic Luca Di Gianfrancesco on May25, Azernews reports.
MENAFN25052024000195011045ID1108256368
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.