New Facilities Set To Open In Liberated Territories In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some 70 economic entities which will employ more than a thousandpeople will be launched in Azerbaijan's liberated territories thisyear, head of the Karabakh Territorial Main Tax Office of the StateTax Service, Alakbar Mammadov said, Azernews reports.

He said increasing economic activity in all spheres in theterritories where former forced migrants are returning is the mainpriority.

Mammadov noted that there is currently a process of attractingthe natural resources of the liberated territories to economicactivity.

"Measures are being taken to restore and put economic entitiesinto operation in the city of Khankandi, Khojavand, Khojali andAghdara districts. At the moment, 25 economic entities, whichemploy 252 people, are already functioning in these districts. Morethan half of them are former forced migrants. Some 45 economicentities will be launched this year," he said.