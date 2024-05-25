New Enterprises To Launch In Aghdam Industrial Park

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Six more enterprises will start working in the Aghdam industrialpark by the end of this year, head of the Karabakh territorial maintax office of the State tax service, Alakbar Mammadov said, Azernews reports.

He said 27 enterprises are registered in the park, of which 21are residents and 6 are non-residents.

"The total cost of their projects is 195.5 million manats. Thisyear, one company has already started work, and six more areexpected to open. At the same time, another 10 applications areunder consideration. Six applicants are to receive resident statusin the near future," Mammadov said.