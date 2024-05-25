No Significant Weather Activity Expected In J&K Till May 31: Met

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that till May 28, generally dry weather is expected but possibility of thundershower activity at isolated places cannot be ruled out.

From May 29-31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/thunder at isolated places towards afternoon.

“Overall, no significant weather activity is expected till May 31,” he said, adding,“Heat wave over plains of Jammu Division & Hot and dry weather over Kashmir Division & hilly districts of Jammu Division is likely to continue during next four days.”

The weather office has urged people to avoid heat exposure and also advised them to drink lot of fluid and water.

Meanwhile, night temperature also continued to stay above normal with Srinagar recording a low of 13.8°C against 15.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.4°C against 12.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.3°C against 8.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 11.1°C against 13.0°C and it was 1.0°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 11.3°C against 12.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.9°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 9.0°C against 11.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.2°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 22.4°C against 27.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.0°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.4°C, Batote 16.7°C and Bhaderwah 14.6°C, he said.

