The 2024 Beijing Inbound Tourism Development Conference Was Held In Beijing

Beijing Inbound Tourism Development Conference

The opening ceremony saw a turnout of over 260 attendees, notably comprising more than 100 global travel business delegates, district culture and tourism bureaus, and international destination offices within the city.

Sima Hong, the vice-mayor of Beijing, delivered a keynote address at the conference, expressing Beijing's aspirations to leverage this event for profound dialogues with global tourism industry experts. The city aims to bolster resource sharing, foster reciprocal visitor exchanges with international travel agencies, enhance cooperation, and facilitate knowledge exchange in developing premium tourism routes.

Hong emphasized that such initiatives would pave the way for a transformative tourism landscape, enabling the industry to better cater to enriching experiences, drive economic growth, and foster a deeper understanding of diverse civilizations. These efforts, he noted, are poised to create shared opportunities within the tourism market, ultimately contributing to the advancement of tourism development.

Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism