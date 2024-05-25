ADO E-Bike Celebrates Three Years Of Innovation And Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As ADO E-Bike approaches its third anniversary, the brand's journey of transformation and achievement is worth celebrating. From its early days of contract manufacturing, ADO has become a pioneer in independent research and development, highlighting its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.Milestones in Transformation and CommitmentOne of ADO's significant milestones occurred on May 27, 2022, when ADO Laboratory became the first in the industry to receive SGS QTL certification. This prestigious recognition not only affirmed ADO's leadership in product quality but also demonstrated its dedication to sustainable development through the first low-carbon travel strategic cooperation agreement with SGS.On My Way, ADO Air: Embodying LightnessThe ADO Air series embodies the core philosophy of "lightness," influencing every aspect of its design and user experience.- Physical Lightness: Utilizing high-performance, lightweight materials and an optimized design, the ADO Air series bicycles are easy to carry and visually sleek, greatly enhancing urban mobility.- Experiential Lightness: With intuitive handling and effortless riding, every detail is meticulously crafted to ensure a delightful user experience. Whether for beginners or seasoned riders, the ADO Air series offers smooth and controllable rides.- Emotional Lightness: Beyond transportation, ADO Air represents a spirit of freedom and relaxation. ADO encourages users to explore new horizons and enjoy the sense of liberation that cycling brings.Innovative Products and Technological AdvancementsBuilding on these design principles, ADO recently launched the Air 28 and upgraded the Air 20 Pro and Air 28 Pro with internally geared motors through a collaboration with Bafang. These upgrades have significantly enhanced ADO's technological edge and market competitiveness. Additionally, the flagship folding model, Air Carbon , has revolutionized folding bike technology, exemplifying ADO's relentless pursuit of industry innovation.Global Expansion and Local EngagementSince 2021, ADO has successfully established subsidiaries in Germany and Vietnam, bringing unique e-bike products to local markets. In Germany, ADO has strengthened its presence by hosting events such as the offline Riding Activity during the Chinese Festival and participating in the Eurobike exhibition, deepening its connection with local consumers.In 2024, ADO expanded its international footprint by opening new subsidiaries in Japan and Düsseldorf, Germany. The Düsseldorf branch serves as both a direct maintenance hub and a product showcase center for ADO E-Bike in Europe, offering refined and personalized local services.Future Commitments: Life ForwardThe slogan "Life Forward" embodies ADO's commitment to the future. Through meticulously designed e-bikes and cutting-edge technology, ADO ensures that every ride is a pursuit of life quality and freedom. The ADO E-Bike app enhances this experience by providing a platform for real-time, point-to-point support, ensuring swift resolution of customer inquiries.As ADO celebrates three years of success, it remains dedicated to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth. ADO looks forward to continuing its remarkable journey, creating new possibilities, and inspiring riders to embrace the liberating spirit of "lightness" in every aspect of their lives.Learn more at:

