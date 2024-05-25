GWM TANK 500 Receives 5-Star In ANCAP Safety Rating, Providing Safe Products To Global Customers

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Baoding, China – On May 24th, the new GWM TANK 500 HEV was confirmed as receiving a maximum 5-star rating in ANCAP Safety, adding to the brand's recent history of securing the best possible ANCAP result for new models being introduced into the ANZ region. Following the previous rating of GWM TANK 300, this enhances GWM's reputation for having a“five-star family” of vehicles.







The GWM TANK 500 is structured with high-strength steel and a high-safety-grade body structure design, combined with L2-level driving assistance features such as lane-keeping, automatic emergency braking (pedestrian and cyclist detection), and front and rear cross-traffic assistance. It can effectively protect the safety of both occupants and other road users. It also features two ISOFIX interfaces and three top tether points, ensuring the safety of child occupants.

In the side impact tests, the GWM TANK 500 received maximum points possible. In the evaluation of the level of protection for child occupants, the product achieved an excellent score of 93%, the highest score in the programme to date under ANCAP's current 2023-2025 protocols.

Under such rigorous standards, GWM TANK 500 not only continues GWM's full-range five-star safety record in Australia but also demonstrates the company's commitment to user safety. GWM is dedicated to providing a worry-free travel experience for global users. This achievement further highlights GWM's leading position and relentless efforts in the field of automotive safety.

In addition to its excellent safety performance, the GWM TANK 500 also opens up a new category of new energy luxury off-road vehicles for local users. The entry of the GWM TANK 500 into the Australian market brings a new interpretation of off-road culture to global consumers. With its design concept that combines off-road and luxury, it fully integrates into the unique Australian off-road lifestyle.

GWM TANK has been launched in more than 30 countries and regions around the world, with overseas sales accounting for more than 20%. In 2023, global cumulative sales of GWM TANK exceeded 160,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 31%. The GWM TANK 300 ranked second in the world's rugged off-road sales, and became the only rugged off-road vehicle to win the Australian Carsales award for“Car of the Year”. The GWM TANK 500 has become a high-end rising star in key global off-road markets and has become a popular model for official purchase in many overseas countries and regions.

The GWM TANK 500 fills the gap in the brand's high-end SUV segment in Australia and represents another significant step in the brand's globalization strategy. Achieving the ANCAP five-star safety rating proves that GWM will continue to bring a safe and worry-free travel experience to users worldwide according to global safety standards.