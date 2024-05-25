'What They Feel....', Janhvi Kapoor Says Debate Between Gandhi, BR Ambedkar Would Be Interesting; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janhvi Kapoor recently discussed her interest in witnessing a debate between Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar, a conversation that has since gained significant attention. Kapoor, who will soon appear in Sharan Sharma's 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao, was in Delhi promoting the film when she shared this thought in an interview with The Lallantop. She remarked, 'I think it would be very interesting to watch a debate between Ambedkar and Gandhi,' adding that understanding how their views evolved over time and influenced each other would make for a fascinating discourse.

Kapoor pointed out that Ambedkar's stance was firm from the beginning, whereas Gandhi's views evolved as he encountered more instances of caste-based discrimination. She emphasized that experiencing discrimination firsthand is distinct from observing it from a third-person perspective.

Kapoor also spoke about her rigorous preparation for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi.' During the promotions for her previous film, 'Mili,' she mentioned that she needed to lose weight and train intensively in cricket to convincingly portray her role. Her coach, Abhishek Nayar, compared her training regime to that of IPL players, highlighting its intensity. Kapoor practiced regularly at a ground in Bandra, even training with KKR players.

The filmmakers released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing Kapoor's transformation into a cricketer. Director Sharan Sharma noted that Kapoor initially thought her training would be similar to her preparation for 'Gunjan,' but soon realized it was far more demanding. The training was so intense that Kapoor broke ligaments in both shoulders. They also discovered she has multidirectional instability (MDI), a condition beneficial for dancers but challenging for cricketers. Despite these hurdles, Kapoor completed her training, even though she considers herself quite unathletic and initially had little knowledge of the sport.

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' is scheduled for release on May 31.