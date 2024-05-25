Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic getting divorced? Actress reacts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid rumours of a divorce with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's new post on self-love has received notice. Check out the post below.

Hardik Pandya's terrible circumstances will not end soon. First, he

was heavily criticised

for his dismal captaincy of the Mumbai Indians after taking over from Rohit Sharma.

According to reports, his marriage with Natasa Stankovic has reached a stumbling block, and they may soon separate.

Among the hypotheses, Natasa's latest article on self-love has gained traction.



Natasa Stankovic removed the surname Pandya from her social media account, spreading news of their breakup.

Furthermore, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have not lately shared any images or commented on one other's social media postings.

This is extremely concerning, as the couple frequently shares images of themselves and leaves love-dove comments on each other's postings.



Natasa, who used to come to the stadium to encourage Hardik during IPL matches, was not spotted at any of them this time.

Amidst the separation news, Natasa dropped a picture where she is seen wearing an eye patch hinting towards self-love.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were engaged in January 2020. In May 2020, the pair married in a court wedding. In July 2020, their first child, son Agastya, arrived.