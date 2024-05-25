Speaker To Attend Conference In Algeria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algeria: The Shura Council, with a delegation headed by Speaker of the Council H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim will participate in the work of the 36th conference of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, which is hosted by Algeria on Sunday and Monday.

This edition of the conference will discuss the current conditions in the Arab region, the challenges facing joint Arab action, in addition to ways to enhance cooperation between the member states of the Union.

The conference will also address developments in the Palestinian issue, and what the brothers are exposed to throughout occupied Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip, in terms of brutal aggression, where the attendees will discuss ways to provide support to support the brotherly Palestinian people.