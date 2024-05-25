Pleasant Weather Conditions Forecast For Today, Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 25 (Petra)-- The majority of the country will experience pleasant weather, on Saturday, with temperatures between 23 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees in the capital Amman, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Relatively hot weather conditions are going to prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.The north and center of the country will see a fair amount of low-lying clouds, and there is a slim chance of light, sporadic showers of rain in the early morning hours.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at times, and stirring dust in the Badia regions.Temperatures in the port city of Aqaba will reach a high of 39 degrees Celsius, sliding to 25 degrees at night.