Russian Army Shells 13 Settlements In Kherson Region On Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, May 24, Russian troops fired at 13 settlements in the Kherson region, hitting utility and port infrastructure facilities.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Prydniprovske, Chornobaivka, Komyshany, Poniativka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Tiahyntsi, Burhunka, and Kherson came under enemy fire.

Enemy attacksregion 342 times in past day

Eight private houses were damaged. A hotel, a private car, and utility and port infrastructure facilities were hit.

No civilian casualties have been reported.

As Ukrinform reported, on the afternoon of May 24, Russians shelled Komyshany in the Kherson region from the temporarily occupied left bank, injuring two people.