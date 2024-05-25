Kuwait PM Congratulates Argentina On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Saturday a cable of congratulations to the President of Argentina Javier Milei on his country's National Day. (pickup previous) hb

