EIF Announces The Fourth Ethraa Career Fair

Dubai, UAE – 24 April 2024: The Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), a regional leader in banking and finance training, proudly announces the fourth edition of the Ethraa Career Fair. The event will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from May 27-29, aiming to provide 1,286 job opportunities with salaries ranging between 15,000 to 17,000 dirhams (excluding Nafis support). This initiative continues the success of previous fairs in enriching the UAE's economy with national talent dedicated to serving their country.

The Ethraa Career Fair will see participation from over 100 banking and financial institutions, offering job opportunities across the Emirates in various financial and banking specializations. The fair targets fresh graduates, professionals, high school graduates, diploma holders, and all job seekers. It presents a unique opportunity to build a career in the most in-demand fields in the local and global labor markets. Immediate job interviews will be conducted with recruitment officials from leading financial institutions, including banks, insurance companies, exchange services, and financial technology (fintech) firms. Additionally, professional workshops will be held on the sidelines of the career fair for the first time.

EIF encourages young individuals interested in employment opportunities to register in advance via the website to participate in the event. The Dubai segment will be held at the Meydan Hotel on May 27-28 from 8 am to 4 pm, featuring more than 85 participating entities offering 1,040 job opportunities. The third day of the career fair, May 29, will take place in Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center- ADNEC from 8 am to 6 pm, presenting 246 job opportunities from over 60 participating entities.

Her Excellency Noura Alblooshi, General Manager of EIF, stated:“The Ethraa Career Fairs provide a platform for Emirati youth seeking not just employment but a career path with endless opportunities for growth and development in sectors critical to the UAE's economy. These recurring career fairs enable our youth to engage with major financial institutions, gaining access to training, qualification, and employment opportunities in the financial and banking sectors.”

Alblooshi added:“Our wise leadership is committed to providing the necessary support and qualifications to the nation's youth, empowering them to face future challenges and innovate sustainable economic development solutions that contribute to building the economy and achieving the UAE's Vision 2071.”

The Ethraa Career Fairs aim to support the Emiratization of the financial sector by creating 5,000 jobs for UAE citizens by 2026, as part of the government's efforts to enable national talent to shape the future economy.

The first Ethraa Career Fair was held at EIF's headquarters in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with participation from over 50 financial institutions offering more than 1,500 job opportunities over two weeks. The second fair, held in Dubai, saw 44 financial institutions providing 471 job opportunities. The third fair, in partnership with the Sharjah Human Resources Department, the Nafis Program, and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, featured 70 financial institutions offering over 900 job opportunities.

Beyond the success of providing 3,579 job opportunities, the Ethraa Career Fairs have also offered 2,179 training opportunities in key financial institutions for Emirati youth across various financial specializations.