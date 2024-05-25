Russia Deploys One Warship To Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There was one Russian warship in the Black Sea as of 07:00 on Saturday, May 25.

According to Ukrinform, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on its Facebook page.

At the same time, there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps one warship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Sevastopol Bay in temporarily occupied Crimea, rescue operations are underway for Russian Black Sea Fleet's missile carrier Tsiklon, which was hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on May 19.